Backstage News On Tom Brady Possibly Getting Involved With WWE Ahead Of WrestleMania

With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, the usual speculation about celebrities featuring at the marquee event has gathered steam, with one mega sports star rumored to appear at the event being Tom Brady.

The legendary football star and WWE have reportedly had talks about him appearing at WrestleMania 42 next month, according to "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select." The discussions between the two parties reportedly began last year, after it was announced that "The Show of Shows" would return to Las Vegas. Brady has a strong connection with the city as he is a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team. The outlet's sources have indicated to them that Brady will make an appearance but will likely not wrestle. WWE has reportedly begun work on branding for Brady, with two names that "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select" suggests are "The Untouchable Tom Brady" and "T-Bone."

Brady and another former NFL star, Rob Gronkowski, recently ridiculed WWE star and social media influencer Logan Paul, which led many to believe that the retired NFL stars would be in a feud with Paul at WrestleMania. Gronkowski, a WWE fan, had previously featured at WrestleMania and even won the 24/7 title. Brady had rankled a few WWE wrestlers, including Paul, when he claimed that football was the real deal. A Brady-Paul clash may not be of interest to many hardcore wrestling fans, but Bully Ray believes that others would be curious to see how that match would pan out.

Despite his comments about WWE, Brady seems to be a fan of the promotion, having previously stated that he would be interested in appearing at WrestleMania, while he also made an entrance at the Fanatics Fest using Cody Rhodes' theme.