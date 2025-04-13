Football Legend Tom Brady Hints At WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance

For professional wrestling fans, WWE WrestleMania is the equivalent of the National Football League's Super Bowl. Per Fox News Digital, those two worlds might collide next weekend as WrestleMania 41 could potentially produce an appearance from a name quite familiar with the Super Bowl.

"I may be there," Tom Brady, a record-holding seven-time Super Bowl Champion, told the outlet. "But it's amazing what's going on there and it's amazing what's happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that."

Brady is best known for his 20-season run with the New England Patriots in which he enjoyed six stints with the NFL's grandest prize. His final Super Bowl trophy came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season. In early 2023, Brady announced his permanent retirement from the field. Since then, he has come aboard as a color commentator for "NFL on Fox" and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise. He also received a WrestleMania 39 invite from Cody Rhodes, with "The American Nightmare" adding that the NFL legend might have a future in WWE now.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will emanate from Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, on April 19 and April 20. Last year, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles initially appeared behind masks during a WrestleMania tag team match pitting Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar against Rey Mysterio and Andrade. Specifically, the two stopped Dominik from illegally using a chair, which opened the door for Rey to land a Frog Splash on Escobar for the win. In 2022, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle helped Pat McAfee score a win over WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz at WrestleMania 39.