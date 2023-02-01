Cody Rhodes Invites Tom Brady To WWE WrestleMania

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called it quits for the second time today, announcing his retirement from the NFL at age 45 and the completion of his 23rd NFL season, which ended in a one-sided first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Among the names shocked by Brady's retirement (his second in two years) was WWE star Cody Rhodes, who spoke about his favorite football player during an interview with WWE's "The Bump."

As many have before him, Rhodes labeled the seven-time SuperBowl champion the undeniable greatest of all time, and Brady's career as one of his personal biggest inspirations. "The American Nightmare" said that despite Brady's age, he had been hoping for one more season, presumably on one of the former New England Patriot's rumored new teams in Las Vegas or San Francisco. But with Brady set to ride off in the sunset and start calling NFL games on Fox, Rhodes believes his next stop should be WWE.

"I was very shocked to see that [Brady had retired], not shocked as well because time comes for us all," Rhodes said. "Tom Brady needs to maybe find his way to WrestleMania, maybe find his way anywhere WWE, Tom, live it up now. There might be a future here."

Rhodes also discussed his historic 2023 Men's Royal Rumble win, in which he entered the match at #30 and eliminated five superstars, including Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who broke the record for the longest time spent in a Rumble match. Rhodes has now punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39, where he's set to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on either April 1 or April 2.