Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson Help Rey Mysterio & Andrade Prevail At WWE WrestleMania 40

Two unlikely masked "luchadores" helped WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Andrade of the LWO defeat Santos Escobar, of Legado del Fantasma, and Dominik Mysterio during night one of WrestleMania 40.

All members of both factions accompanied the competitors down to the match, and it didn't take long for things to break down at ringside into various brawls. The match in the ring was back and forth throughout, with Andrade putting Mysterio on his shoulders at one point to jump from the apron to hit Dominik and Escobar with a cross body. Mysterio took off his belt to attempt to whip his son Dominik, but the latter escaped. During a ringside brawl, Joaquin Wilde was launched from the second rope with the help of Carlito and Cruz Del Toro to take out Legado on the outside.

When Dominik was out of the ring toward the end of the bout, two men in Philadelphia Eagles-inspired masks appeared from the crowd, jumping the barricade. They threw Dominik back in the ring, and Mysterio and Andrade were able to win off a 619 from the distraction. The masked men got in the ring with LWO as they were celebrating, and were revealed to be Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, both of the Eagles (Kelce retired after the most recent NFL season). The stars celebrated with the faction up the ramp following Mysterio and Andrade's victory.