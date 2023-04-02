Pat McAfee Returns To In-Ring Action At WWE WrestleMania, Defeats The Miz (With Help From George Kittle)

Pat McAfee made his in-ring return during night one of WrestleMania 39. His match happened after Snoop Dogg asked WrestleMania 39 host The Miz why he didn't have a match tonight. The Miz noted that he "tried to find an opponent" by using social media, but nobody answered his call.

After that, McAfee's music hit and he called The Miz "a liar" because there was never a challenge made. The two squared off and even 49ers tight end George Kittle got into the match and helped McAfee win.

McAfee's return comes weeks after he posted on social media about his WWE future, stating that he "thinks about wrestling everyday" and that the dream "isn't done." His last WWE appearance before tonight was at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where he made a surprise return and joined the commentary team. McAfee had taken time off from his WWE duties to work for ESPN's "College GameDay."

The last time that McAfee was in a WWE ring was at the 2022 SummerSlam where he defeated Baron Corbin. His last WrestleMania match was at WrestleMania 38 night two when he was defeated by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The night before, on WrestleMania 38 night one, he defeated the current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

One of the first times that the former NFL punter ever wrestled in a WWE ring was in August 2020 at "WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX," where he ended up losing to former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Adam Cole.