Pat McAfee Adds Full-Time ESPN Gig To His Schedule

"WWE SmackDown" commentator Pat McAfee is adding another job to his already busy schedule.

McAfee is now a full-time member of ESPN's "College GameDay," according to The New York Post. The former Indianapolis Colts punter will start his new gig this Saturday for the Alabama Crimson Tide versus Texas Longhorns football game.

McAfee will still be doing his daily talk show, "The Pat McAfee Show." As noted in August, SiriusXM ended its relationship with the show after being broadcast on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel since September 2020. It's still on available on YouTube.

Along with his new gig on "College GameDay," McAfee recently agreed to do alternative broadcasts on select college football games on ESPN 2. It was also reported by The New York Post that McAfee held talks with Amazon about being part of its "Thursday Night Football" coverage, but nothing has come out of it.

McAfee also hinted on Twitter this evening that another "big announcement" will be coming later this week.

"My life is dumb," He wrote. "If I was 2 die tomorrow, right b4 passing I'd be proud & dumbfounded of what I have been lucky enough 2 do. Massive announcement coming at some point this week..truly Bananaland. Have a great night beautiful people. I appreciate u all more than u could imagine."

McAfee was hired by WWE in April 2021 to do commentary for "SmackDown." He signed a multiyear extension with the company back in July. Before working as a commentator, he made several appearances in "NXT" as a wrestler, manager, and panelist. He last wrestled at SummerSlam when he defeated Happy Corbin.