Pat McAfee Provides Update On His WWE Future

Pat McAfee is still hopeful of carving out a Hall of Fame-worthy career in pro wrestling.

In recent months, there has been a cloud of uncertainty surrounding McAfee's future as a WWE announcer / part-time wrestler. Last September, McAfee stepped away from his duties as the "WWE SmackDown" color commentator to take up his "dream job" of calling the action for ESPN's College GameDay program. While McAfee returned to WWE, albeit for one night, at the Royal Rumble in January, he ruled out the possibility of a permanent comeback in a subsequent tweet. The tweet in question also hinted at McAfee being hesitant to work for WWE if the promotion were to be sold to new owners, especially if the new owners don't share his ideologies.

McAfee's future as a "SmackDown" announcer was once again questioned this week after Wade Barrett confirmed to The Daily Star that he and Michael Cole were going to be the blue brand commentators going forward. Barrett also noted that McAfee could "come in and out from time to time and be involved in various roles" but was not going to replace him anytime soon.

On Thursday, McAfee essentially confirmed that WWE fans had not seen the last of him.

"A lot of wrestling chatter about me right now..I think about wrestling everyday..that dream isn't done," McAfee wrote on Twitter. "My business is currently rather active and exigent...+ baby on the way...timing is everything. I still have MASSIVE plans for my journey to the WWE HOF someday. Believe that."

Through the tweet, McAfee also paid homage to Steve Austin on the occasion of 3:16 day.

McAfee originally joined the "SmackDown" commentary desk in April 2021. He last wrestled at SummerSlam 2022, where he defeated Baron Corbin via pinfall.