Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" Pre-Show opens up on the WWE Network with Scott Stanford and Sam Roberts at WWE TV studios. They're joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who checks in via Zoom. We see footage from earlier today of Adam Cole and his crew arriving to the NXT Arena. NXT General Manager William Regal greets them and says tonight will be between McAfee and Adam Cole only. McAfee says Regal has nothing to worry about, then walks off. Stanford sends us to a video package for tonight's NXT Title match.

Booker predicts Keith Lee to retain his title over Karrion Kross tonight. Roberts puts over Kross. They discuss Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Stanford says this could be the match of the night. Stanford sends us to a video package on Imperium now, with comments from NXT UK Champion WALTER and the others.

#1 Contender's Triple Threat: Breezango vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

We go to the ring for tonight's opener as Breezango is out first - Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are on commentary. Vic says Corey Graves will join them later. Alicia Taylor does the introductions as Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are out next. The winners of this match will become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma - Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Escobar returns to the back.