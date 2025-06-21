Tom Brady Attacked By Fellow Ex-NFL Quarterback During WWE Entrance At Fanatics Fest

Sometimes, you just can't escape your past. But pro wrestling does a great job rehashing the past, with hopes for a new outcome to an old rivalry. Case in point for NFL megastar Tom Brady, who never imagined he'd have to reap what he sowed after spitting and stomping a New York Jets jersey, then tearing up long time rival and equally great quarterback, Eli Manning's New York Giants jersey, at Fanatics Fest in New York City yesterday.

Participating in the WWE style walkouts provided to fans and stars from all industries to partake in, many thought the longtime quarterback for the New England Patriots was coming out as a babyface, as he walked out to who we call the "QB1 of WWE" Cody Rhodes' music and titantron. At first, it seemed that way, until fans started handing Brady jerseys, including Manning's. Walking and acting like a natural heel, Brady met his match when Manning jumped him from behind at the end of the ramp, hopping on Brady's back. Manning remained on Brady's back all the way back up the entrance ramp, demanding Brady pick up all the tarnished jerseys he ruined along the way. With laughs pouring in from the fans and the former quarterbacks, suffice to say, wrestling and the theatrics it creates can inspire any industry rivals to settle the score in ways their leagues won't allow them to.

For Brady, Manning has been a fly in the ointment of his career, despite his seven-time Super Bowl championship legacy and 11-6 victories over Manning. The retiree still can't shake his two Super Bowl losses to Manning's New York Giants, including Super Bowl XLII, when the Giants outwit the Patriots from going undefeated and became the first 19-0 team in NFL history.

Speaking of long-time rivals, CM Punk and John Cena will join the SummerSlam Kickoff press conference later today at 3 p.m. EST. For those unable to attend, WWE will broadcast the entire event on its YouTube channel. Spanning off and on for over a decade, Cena and Punk fed generations of fans and future greats with their poisoned tongue rhetoric, including Cena's re-enactment of Punk's infamous "pipe bomb" promo yesterday, which left many in Grand Rapids, Michigan, switching sides on who they'll root for during Cena's WWE Undisputed Championship Title defense against Punk next weekend at Night of Champions.