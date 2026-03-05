Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski Continue To Tease Confrontation With WWE's Logan Paul

Over the last month, things have gotten a bit testy between WWE's Logan Paul and NFL legend turned Las Vegas Raiders owner Tom Brady. The fireworks began when Brady appeared to take a shot at WWE while appearing on Paul's podcast "IMPAULSIVE," shots that got some members of the WWE roster upset. The tension has continued since, as Paul and Brady prepare to compete against each other in the upcoming "Fanatics Flag Football Classic."

And it was during preparation for that event that Brady and long-time teammate/former WrestleMania participant Rob Gronkowski decided to have some fun at Paul's expense. In a video posted on Instagram, Gronkowski was talking about Paul as cordially as possible, only for Brady to sum up his "thoughts" on Paul in a much meaner way.

"That's what Logan Paul is," Gronkowski said. "He's an entertainer. I mean, he has shown a lot of skills in those combat sports, but to actually have...

"Logan Paul's a b***h," Brady said as he ran by Gronkowski. "Just saw he's a b***h."

Gronkowski wasn't willing to go as far as Brady did, but he did have questions regarding Paul's ability to hang with either of them, even going as far to say that he didn't know if Paul's "got it." Once again, Brady was a bit more direct a few minutes later, challenging Paul to show them something and mockingly reminding Paul that he would be avoiding usual football physicality, all while Gronkowski laughed in the background.

"Come play with the big boys," Brady said. "You're lucky you won't get hit."

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is currently scheduled for March 21. Originally scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, its expected the event will now take place in the United States due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Iran, the United States, and Israel.