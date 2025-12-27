Vince McMahon Embarrassed Ex-NFL Star When He Appeared For WWE WrestleMania

WrestleMania has always been known as "The Grandest Stage of Them All," and the event was perhaps former WWE chairman Vince McMahon's greatest accomplishment in the professional wrestling industry. When fans were forced inside during the COVID pandemic, however, and WrestleMania 36 had to be held in an empty WWE Performance Center, McMahon had to take things up a notch. Rob Gronkowski, NFL tight end, who was retired from the game at that point, or so fans thought, was asked to host the event.

"Gronk" recently appeared on an episode of Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" and talked about some of his WrestleMania moments, including the pandemic era event, over the years. He told "The Billion Dollar Princess" that her father actually embarrassed him during rehearsals ahead of 'Mania 36. Gronkowski was meant to jump from a scaffold on top of the field of 24/7 Championship contenders, something he wasn't sure about doing.

"I already knew I was coming back to football, actually," he explained. "The football thing went down about a week before this, about two weeks before. So, in the back of my mind, it kind of mind f***** a little that I was going back to football. Because like, in the back of my mind, I thought, 'It's not good... I can't be too crazy. I can't get hurt or something.' So, I was kind of hesitating, and your dad came over and just jumped right off the [scaffolding,] I was like, 'Dude. Wow. That was impressive.' He did such a good job. I was like, to myself, 'I'm such a huge p****.'"

Gronkowski ended up successfully making the leap from the scaffold at the show. He pinned his friend Mojo Rawley to become 24/7 Champion. He would later be pinned by R-Truth during a segment from his home in Foxborough, Massachusetts.