WWE HOFer Bully Ray Says Logan Paul Vs. Tom Brady Would Make A 'Big Splash'

As ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas reportedly continue to slump, many within the professional wrestling sphere are questioning what matches WWE could book to make a big splash at the event. Following former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's recent appearance on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, where he had some now-viral, dismissive comments about WWE, Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes the two stars mixing it up in the ring could be that splash.

"The other day there was something going on with Logan Paul and Tom Brady," he explained on "Busted Open Radio." "They got into it a little bit. We've seen the WWE cross-over with football. Tom Brady calls the WWE 'cute.' I'll fight him just on that alone. I'll piledrive him right on his pretty face... Tom Brady versus Logan Paul. I can hear every wrestling fan in the world cringing by that, and I get it. But isn't that one of those things that makes you go, 'Woah. I need to see that.' Now, does it make you need to buy a ticket to WrestleMania or do you just want to see it."

Numerous WWE stars responded to Brady's "cute" comment, including Randy Orton, who said he wanted to deliver an RKO to the football star. While Brady has never stepped inside a WWE ring, his friend and fellow retired Patriots star, Rob Gronkowski, tried his hand in WWE during the pandemic era, and even held the 24/7 Championship. There is currently no official word that Brady will be involved in WrestleMania, even just for an appearance.

