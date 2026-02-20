Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales Following Weekend Discount

All signs are pointing that this year's WrestleMania 42 and its ticket purchases remain low, if not worse than from reports made last week, according to this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Last weekend, WWE offered what it considered to be a generous discount to generate more purchases for its two-night blockbuster on April 18 and 19 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, there appeared to be no movement even when it promoted its lowest combo offer yet, with both nights at $738.75, before taxes. As it stands now, only 35,690 tickets have been purchased for Saturday's show and 36,372 for Sunday's. So far, this year's "Showcase of the Immortals" is down 17,252 in total sales. An anonymous source, who's near the top in WWE, told WON, "The audience is there...Are they inclined to pay ten gazillion dollars for tickets?"

As previously noted by Dave Meltzer, outside of higher daily expenses, there are other reasons to factor in as to why fans aren't eagerly purchasing tickets right now, including the fact that tourism is down and the negative political tension brewing within the United States. What's surprising to compare, is that last year's 'Mania saw over 113,412 tickets sold, profiting WWE $66,074,558. The average ticket price last year was $582.61.

As of now, Roman Reigns challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against either CM Punk or Finn Balor is the only scheduled match mentioned for this year's festivities.