CM Punk To Defend WWE WHC In Hometown At Elimination Chamber

CM Punk is set to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line, ahead of his main event match at WrestleMania 42 against Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns, in his hometown of Chicago. After defeating him on his home turf in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on January 19 in the main event of "WWE Raw," Punk is set to face Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber on his.

The match was made official during a segment on "Raw" on Monday. Punk was set to be interviewed by Michael Cole following his heated segment with Reigns on "Raw" last week, but instead, Balor interrupted and demanded that Punk give him another shot at the premium live event. General Manager Adam Pearce brought out security and said that they weren't handling business that way and that the WrestleMania main event was set, and Balor wouldn't be getting another shot.

Punk's music then hit, and he ran down to the ring to run Balor out. Balor said he wouldn't get in the ring with Punk unless it was for the championship. Punk said they could do it now or at Elimination Chamber, and after an argument with Pearce, the match was made official for the event on February 28.

Balor was then escorted from ringside by security, and Punk was briefly interviewed by Cole, who asked why he'd jeopardize his WrestleMania main event. Punk said he wasn't jeopardizing anything, but rather, was proving himself to be a fighting champion.