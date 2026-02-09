WWE Raw Results 2/9 - Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifiers Continue, World Tag Team Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 9, 2026, coming to you live from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio!

The next entrants in the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28 will be revealed tonight, as LA Knight squares off with Austin Theory of The Vision and Penta in a Men's Triple Threat Qualifier while one half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley goes head-to-head with Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria in a Women's Triple Threat Qualifier. Randy Orton and Tiffany Stratton both won Triple Threat Qualifiers of their own this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" to secure their spots in the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches respectively.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will be putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since they dethroned AJ Styles and Dragon Lee as titleholders on the December 29 episode of "Raw" as they defend against Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa. Otis and Tozawa emerged victorious against New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, and Los Americanos' Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match on the January 26 episode of "Raw" to earn the right to challenge The Usos tonight.

Maxxine Dupri may be one of the members of the "Raw" women's roster who is newer to the wrestling business, but longtime veteran Nattie took Dupri under her wing to aid her in her ongoing training. That all changed on the January 19 episode of "Raw" when Nattie cost Dupri a Women's Intercontinental Championship match to Becky Lynch, with Durpi subsequently promising to do everything she could to seek her retribution on Nattie. Tonight, she has the chance to do so when the pair collide with one another in the ring.