CM Punk Retains Over Finn Balor In Ireland After Hard-Fought WWE Raw Title Match

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Finn Balor met one-on-one for the first time ever in the main event of "WWE Raw" live from Belfast, Ireland on Monday, but it was Punk to retain his title and walk out of Balor's home turf still the champion. Balor challenged the champion on last week's episode of the red brand, and despite the Judgment Day leader not having too much of a claim to an opportunity, Punk took the match.

The men battled back-and-forth until Punk sent Balor into the commentary desk at ringside. They hit each other hard in the middle of the ring with strong strikes until Balor dropped Punk with a Pele kick, the crowd fully behind him. Punk countered the coup de gras by meeting Balor up top and hit him with a superplex, but Balor rolled through to try and get the pin on the champion.

Balor missed a second coup de gras and Punk hit the GTS. When that didn't keep the challenger down, he locked in the Anaconda Vice, but Balor got his foot on the bottom rope. Balor countered a second GTS and hit a sling blade before getting Punk down in the corner to connect with the coup de gras, but Punk kicked out.

Punk attempted a third GTS, which was countered with a rollup. Punk powered through and got Balor up a final time, hitting the GTS for the victory. After the match, Punk raised Balor's arm in respect in front of the Ireland crowd and the men hugged it out in the ring.