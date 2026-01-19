WWE Raw Results 1/19 - Two Championships On The Line, Six Man Tag Team Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 19, 2026, coming to you live from the SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland at a special start time of 3 PM ET!

Two time Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will be putting her title on the line tonight as she defends against former titleholder Maxxine Dupri. Not only was Dupri the one to dethrone Lynch during her first reign thanks to assistance from AJ Lee on the November 17 episode of "Raw", but Lynch won back the title from Dupri on January 5. Dupri also holds against Lynch via count out and disqualification respectively on the October 6 and 20 editions of "Raw".

Following his successful defense against The Vision's Bron Breakker on the January 5 episode of "Raw", CM Punk will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line once again tonight as he defends against Finn Balor of Judgment Day. Balor called his shot for a title match during last Monday's episode of "Raw", interrupting a promo from Punk who was looking to discuss what's next for him and making it clear he wanted to bring back some gold to Judgment Day.

Speaking of The Vision, Breakker's stablemates Austin Theory, Logan Paul, and Bronson Reed will be joining forces to take on Penta, Dragon Lee, and Rey Mysterio in a Six Man Tag Team Match. Tensions between the two parties have been on the rise over the course of the last few weeks, with Penta and Lee scoring a win against Theory and Paul via disqualification when Breakker became involved in matters and "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce subsequently suspending him.

The newest member of the "Raw" roster Je'Von Evans has scored wins against Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano on the December 22 episode of "Raw" and last Monday's edition of the show respectively. Following those wins, Evans looks to officially say he holds a victory over all three members of Los Americanos when he goes head-to-head with Ray and Bravo's stablemate El Grande Americano.

Additionally, GUNTHER will be making an appearance on tonight's show after scoring a win against AJ Styles in the main event of last Monday's show during the first ever match between the pair.