WWE WrestleMania 42 Venue Announces Ticket Discount Amid Lower-Than-Expected Sales

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of WrestleMania 41, and soon, both nights of WrestleMania 42 coming up this April, has announced a sale on tickets for the show, amidst reports of lower-than-expected ticket sales for the event. In a post to X (formerly Twitter) Friday afternoon, Allegiant Stadium announced a "holiday weekend offer" going into President's Day for 25 percent off WrestleMania tickets.

The sale, which seemingly began with the initial post, is set to go through Monday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Those looking to buy tickets can select an option for both nights, or buy tickets separately for Saturday or Sunday, then provide a code at checkout for the discount.

As of this writing, before the 25 percent off is applied, the lowest ticket price, before taxes, for a combo ticket for both nights of 'Mania is $738.75. The highest standard two-night admission ticket is $11,563, with other ticket options including a "Champion VIP Package," as well as an "Elite VIP Package" available for $46,219. The lowest price for a Saturday ticket, currently marked as "Holiday Weekend Offer" is $202.70, and for Sunday, the lowest price is currently going for the same offer price.

Earlier this week, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that WrestleMania 42 plans were "up in the air" after ticket sales were lower than expected. At this point last year, WWE had sold nearly 60,000 tickets on both Saturday and Sunday of WrestleMania 41. As of the report on Monday, only 36,000 each for nights one and two of WrestleMania 42 had been sold. On Thursday, "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" reported that a company-wide meeting in WWE was held, with multiple departments reportedly being told to incorporate strategies to help improve ticket sales ahead of the show.