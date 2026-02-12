WWE Reportedly Calls Meeting Due To Lower-Than-Expected WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales

Earlier this week, it was revealed that plans for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas were uncertain after WWE was disappointed with the current ticket sales for the two-night event. WrestleTix recently reported that WrestleMania 42 had distributed 36,000 tickets for each night thus far, which is currently not on track to match the 56,000-60,000 tickets sold on both Saturday and Sunday for WrestleMania 41, also held in Vegas. However, on Wednesday, WWE put a plan into action in hopes of increasing ticket sales in the near future.

According to "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select," WWE conducted a multi-department company meeting to discuss the ticket sales for WrestleMania 42, with each department reportedly being told to incorporate promotions and strategies to improve attendance and momentum as the event is just over two months away. That said, at this time WWE has no intentions of lowering ticket prices, with the cheapest seat available being $266.80 USD. Additionally, by February of last year, WWE had already sold 10,000 more tickets for each night of WrestleMania 41.

Last week, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that watch parties at venues within 50 miles of Allegiant Stadium is being prohibited by WWE. This resulted in many establishments to be angered with the decision, as the city of Las Vegas paid a site fee to host WrestleMania in hopes of increasing tourism during April. At this time, the only match confirmed for WrestleMania 42 is 2026 Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns versus CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.