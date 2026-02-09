Report: WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans 'Up In The Air' After Disappointing Ticket Sales

WrestleMania 42 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is just over two months away, and it's been reported that ticket sales for the event have been underwhelming. Last year, WWE sold nearly 60,000 tickets on both Saturday and Sunday of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, but this April's event has only sold 36,000 tickets each for night one and two. Last week, the winner of the 2026 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns, challenged CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, but according to Dave Meltzer, the rest of the card for the show is uncertain due to poor ticket sales.

"Before the Rumble, they had a complete card for WrestleMania ... everything is up in the air." he claimed on the "Wrestling Observer Radio." "They're very disappointed with the advance, it's down about 18% from last year at the same time. I think they'll still fill it but they are disappointed. The problem is that they think that changing a card that nobody knows, cause literally people only know one match, so changing the card, it's not like if they have a bad card out there and people aren't buying tickets, if that was the case, yeah sure. Think about changing the card. They don't have a card out there. So there's been a lot of internal criticism of Paul Levesque as far as keep changing the plans essentially, like Vince [McMahon]."

Meltzer added that the rumored matchup between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania is not confirmed, and that plans for Reigns versus Punk is the only match WWE has no interest in changing.