Backstage Update On Possible Steve Austin WWE Return

After "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's professional wrestling career concluded in 2003 due to multiple neck injuries, he came out of retirement in 2022 for one more match at WrestleMania 38, when he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. Since then, Austin has made very few WWE appearances and has remained focused on his Broken Skull Beer brand and desert racing, but according to a new report, there are rumored plans to have "The Rattlesnake" return to the company.

On Thursday, "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" reported that there have been internal discussions in WWE about Austin appearing in the near future, with his name circulating amongst multiple departments in the promotion, though sources on either side are not confident about the speculation. Earlier this month, Austin confirmed reports from two years ago about being present at WrestleMania 40, revealing during an interview with Chris Van Vliet that the idea to have him involved in the main event was pitched, but declined due to the commitments that he agreed to well in advance. Austin also verified a report from "Fightful Select" about being lined up to face former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns in years prior.

Austin's most recent appearance was last April at WrestleMania 41, where he accidentally drove his ATV into the ringside barricade during his entrance. Austin was not involved in a segment or story, but rather was utilized to deliver the attendance figures for the two-night event. The six-time WWE Champion also said earlier this year that he would probably not consider the idea of having another match, but stated that you can "Never Say Never" in the wrestling business.