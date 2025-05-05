Stone Cold Steve Austin Admits Embarrassment, Explains WWE WrestleMania 41 ATV Crash

WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has opened up about his WrestleMania 41 appearance and the crash that he had in the ATV on the way to the ring.

Austin was on hand to announce the attendance for night 2 of WrestleMania 41, with him making his entrance on an ATV. During one of the laps around the ring, Austin crashed his ATV into the barricade, which resulted in him abandoning it and entering the ring. During his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," the Hall of Famer explained the reason behind the crash.

"Oh, just a different throttle setup than what I'm normally used to. Long story short, just different throttle system because I'm pretty damn handy on a four-wheeler," said "The Texas Rattlesnake."

There were worries that the fan who seemed injured when the ATV crashed into the barrier may file a lawsuit against WWE and Austin. However, that may not be the case, with Austin confirming that his pride was the only thing that was hurt.

"No, just, you know, I was embarrassed about it and I think everybody's okay. But I mean, you know, you go out there on the biggest night, you know, in wrestling and you end up like that. It's not the greatest day at the office. You go out there and you want to give people the best show that you can and when you fall short of that, it's not great."

Austin's crash came as quite a surprise as he handled such vehicles for years during his legendary run in WWE, while he also recently raced on four wheels. The crash into the barricade wasn't the only goof-up Austin had on that night as fan video captured him getting lost on the way the ring as he missed the ramp to get to the ring.