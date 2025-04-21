Steve Austin Drives ATV Into Barricade, Nick Khan Checks On Fan At WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made a WrestleMania 41 appearance, but also had a WrestleMania botch when he accidentally drove the ATV he was riding around the ring into the barricade, knocking over a woman stood behind it. Austin seemingly couldn't make the turn around the ring after driving by the announce desk and hit the barricade, causing a woman to fall to the ground.

Austin got in the ring and announced the attendance total for night two of WrestleMania, 63,226 people, according to WWE, and the overall attendance over both nights, which was 124,693. After drinking his trademark beers on the turnbuckle and celebrating with the crowd, Austin went to check on the fan.

WWE President Nick Khan was already at ringside talking with the woman, but there were no paramedics or other officials around him. The woman could be seen still standing behind the barricade during Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' entrance for the main event.