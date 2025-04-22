Backstage Report On Steve Austin ATV Incident From WWE WrestleMania 41

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin created a stir during his WWE WrestleMania 41 appearance, accidentally ramming his all-terrain vehicle into the barricade on Sunday before cutting a promo for the audience. One fan was knocked over in the incident, and WWE President Nick Khan could be seen onscreen speaking to the woman as Austin wrapped up.

Offering an update on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez stated that he's heard company officials are "nervous" about the situation, implying there is the potential for a lawsuit on the horizon. It's unclear if the fan was injured or merely shaken up after the incident, but Khan was said to have responded to the situation quickly.

"Nick Khan's a smooth operator," Dave Meltzer said.

Khan's suaveness aside, both Alvarez and Meltzer agreed that the company has good reason to worry. Not only was the incident shown on the broadcast, but the clip was also spread around social media, meaning millions of viewers likely witnessed it.

After the mishap, Austin briefly checked on the fan before hitting the ring and sharing the company's attendance numbers for both nights of WrestleMania. Once Austin finished, he again walked over to the woman, which was when Khan could be seen. The wrestler then quickly made his way to the back, and the fan remained in the front row for the remainder of Sunday's show.

In addition to the incident outside the ring, a video spread on social media showed Austin driving the ATV to the wrong area as his entrance music played. As he attempted to back the vehicle up, the performer hit the ramp before being redirected to the correct area to make his entrance.

