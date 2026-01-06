Stone Cold Steve Austin On Another WWE Match: 'Never Say Never'

Stone Cold Steve Austin was single biggest name of WWE's "Attitude Era," and as such, many fans still have nostalgia for "The Rattlesnake" and want to see him get back into the ring for one last bout. His most recent match came against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38, but whilst the storyline leading up to the match was enjoyed by fans, Austin admits he could have been better prepared — and he won't rule out trying one more time.

During an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Austin was asked about the possibility of wrestling another match.

"I'm not advocating for nothing, so I'm not selling the match here, Chris, but you asked me: Could I? Yes," Austin said.

"Would you?" Van Vliet asked.

"Probably not," Austin replied. "I'll say that, but you say: Never say never."

Austin recalled how bad his knee replacement surgery last year was, recalling that he was limping badly without noticing, as well as battling arthritis. "I've always wondered what arthritis felt like, man I found out first hand ... Chronically, over time, years and years and years of it, it'll change your personality."

He also had nothing but praise for his final opponent in Owens, who he called a future Hall of Famer.

"I just wish he could've been in the ring with me when I was really going, you know, full speed and had my timing," Austin said while reflecting on his match with Owens. "I wish he would have got a chance to experience me when I was in my prime, because that would've been a great contest."

