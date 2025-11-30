Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Discusses His Role In Bringing Steve Austin To WWE

The feud between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart is arguably one of the most important storylines of the 90s, as it kickstarted what would eventually become WWE's "Attitude Era." Years later, during the anniversary of the "Montreal Screwjob," Hart returned to Montreal for the "Johnny I Pro Show," where he looked back at his history with Austin.

"We just always had a good chemistry...I think I had a lot to do with Steve going to WWF in the first place," Hart claimed. The veteran then explained that he always tried to get Vince McMahon to bring new talent on board, and criticized his former boss for letting Austin go to WCW. "I had just heard from somebody that Steve Austin had been let go or had just re-signed, I think, with ECW."

Hart further claimed that he also questioned McMahon on not trying to scoop Austin up again, and with the ECW deal, McMahon finally took action and signed him within a few months. "So, I had a lot to do with Steve coming to the WWF in the first place, so when he did arrive, I was like: 'There you are!' Like, 'I was the one who was trying to get you in here!'"