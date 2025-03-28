Hart Vs. Austin At WrestleMania XIII To Be First Match Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE has announced the first-ever match to be inducted into its Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The Hall of Fame was formed by WWE in 1993 with the posthumous induction of Andre The Giant, going on to become an annual staple of the company calendar with classes of inductions ranging from wrestlers, referees, announcers, tag teams, and even the currently serving United States President, Donald Trump, in its celebrity wing. However, this year will mark the first time that an individual match will receive special recognition under the Hall of Fame, with it being announced during "WWE SmackDown" that Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 in 1997 will be the first honored as an "Immortal Moment."

That match has been historically characterized by the double-turn of the babyface Hart and heel Austin, through Hart's denial to let go of a sharpshooter to a bloodied Austin even after the match had been called. Austin famously went on to spearhead the years known as the "Attitude Era" and become arguably the biggest star in wrestling. WWE has confirmed that both Austin and Hart will be at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony to receive their award. Austin and Hart have both previously been inducted for their exploits as wrestlers in 2009 and 2006 respectively, while Hart was also inducted in 2019 as part of the Hart Foundation. As a result, Hart is the first-ever three-time inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame.

This year's class of inductees is currently comprised of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and The Natural Disasters tag team.