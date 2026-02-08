Backstage Report On WWE Changing Original Plans For WrestleMania 42 Title Matches

As professional wrestling fans know, event cards are subject to change. According to a new report, that sentiment rang especially true for the planning behind WWE WrestleMania 42.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the agenda surrounding the Undisputed WWE Championship and WWE World Heavyweight Championship matches for WrestleMania 42 were changed twice in recent months. Originally, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk were penciled in for these title bouts, given that they are internally viewed as the four biggest stars of WWE. Rollins, then the World Heavyweight Champion, was specifically said to be lined up for a title defense against Reigns at "The Show of Shows," while Rhodes would put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Punk, the winner of the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber.

Rollins and Reigns, of course, have no shortage of history as both ascended to WWE's main roster as members of The Shield before the former famously turned on Reigns and Dean Ambrose in 2014. Last year, Reigns and Rollins met again in a triple-threat match also involving CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, which resulted in "The Oracle" Paul Heyman aligning with Rollins after turning on "The Tribal Chief" and "The Second City Saint." Rhodes and Punk have repeatedly teased a babyface vs. babyface match between themselves since the latter returned to WWE in 2023. Had WWE kept that bout on the table for WrestleMania 42, it would have officially brought it to life.