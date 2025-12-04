Backstage News On 'Current White Board Favorite' To Win WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is just two months away and it's quickly shaping up to be one of the more unpredictable events in recent memory, especially on the men's side of things. Seth Rollins vacating the World Heavyweight Title due to a legitimate injury and multiple names being rumored to fight Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania has made fans second guess who could be winning the Royal Rumble. However, a new report has suggested that one of the promotion's most dangerous stars could be walking into the main event of WWE's biggest show of the year.

According to "WrestleVotes Radio" on Fightful Select, Bron Breakker is slated as the current winner of the 2026 men's Royal Rumble, meaning he might not be scheduled to defeat CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title on the first "WWE Raw" of next year.

"Bron Breakker is your current white board favorite to win the Royal Rumble. Regardless of the announced match for the January 5 Monday Night Raw for the world title in Brooklyn vs. CM Punk, an idea has been strongly considered within creative circles that would see Breakker win the Royal Rumble on January 31 in Saudi Arabia ... We can report that the current favorite, or the odds-on favorite as creative stands right now is for Bron Breakker to win the men's Royal Rumble."

The "white board favorite" refers to the board that was used in the Netflix series "WWE Unreal," which outlined the company's creative direction. Fightful also explained that viewers were witness to plans of the Royal Rumble being changed in "Unreal," with ideas for the event being altered closer to the day. The report also noted that WWE is still implementing their creative plans, but multiple sources in the company indicated that Breakker will emerge victorious in the men's Royal Rumble.

