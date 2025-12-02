CM Punk To Defend World Heavyweight Title On Anniversary Of WWE Raw Netflix Debut

CM Punk's bruises from WarGames are still fresh, but Bron Breakker couldn't care less. On Monday's follow-up episode of "WWE Raw," Breakker laid down the challenge to Punk: on the one-year anniversary of "Raw's" Netflix debut, he will contest Punk's WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Monday's segment originally began as a Team Vision victory lap for Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and "Oracle" Paul Heyman. Heyman sang the praises of Reed and formally inducted Paul into his good graces before announcing that Breakker's title match with Punk, scheduled for WWE's upcoming January 5 episode. This match will be streamed from Brooklyn's iconic Barclay Center.

As Heyman christened Breakker the "uncrowned Heavyweight Champion of the world," Glendale erupted into "CM Punk" chants. Breakker himself interrupted the crowd, and after debriefing his comrades and the crowd about Survivor Series' mysterious hooded figure, commented how "disappointing" it was to so easily score the pinfall on Punk.

"Because I thought I was going to have to reach into my bag and find this courage, this different level of athleticism — go to a place that I've never been before — to face the guy that I grew up watching, that I heard about," Breakker spat, "Only for me to stand across from him and realize that CM Punk is nothing but a soft a** b****!"

Breakker compared Punk to veterans with their glory days behind them, and specifically compared Punk to former Vision leader and "narcissist" Seth Rollins. As Glendale responded with "AJ Lee" and "CM Punk" chants, Breakker promised Punk that he would "ruin [his] life."

"I'm coming for every good memory that these people remember you for," Breakker reassured Punk. "I'm coming for it all!"

Breakker capped off his promo by announcing himself as "the real "Best in the World"" before exiting. As of writing, Punk has yet to respond.