WWE Raw Results 12/1 - Two Last Time Is Now Semifinals Matches, World Tag Team Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 1, 2025, coming to you live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona!

The two competitors who will take part in the finals of The Last Time Is Now Tournament will be determined tonight, as LA Knight collides with Jey Uso while GUNTHER goes head-to-head with MFT leader Solo Sikoa in a pair of semifinals matches. Knight and Jey defeated The Miz and Rusev in the quarterfinals respectively, while GUNTHER and Sikoa scored victories against Carmelo Hayes and Penta in their respective quarterfinals matches.

Dragon Lee and AJ Styles will be putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the November 3 episode of "Raw" as they defend against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The New Day members have been on a quest to regain the World Tag Team Championship since losing them to the aforementioned Bablor and McDonagh on the June 30 edition of "Raw".

While nothing else has been officially advertised for tonight's show, there are sure to be ramifications felt after the events of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Liv Morgan made her return to help Dominik Mysterio become a two time Intercontinental Championship, while Stephanie Vaquer retained her Women's World Championship against Nikki Bella. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss also emerged victorious against Asuka, Kairi Sane, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend in the Women's WarGames Match, while a mystery intruder helped Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre defeat the aforementioned Jey, Jimmy Uso, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and Rman Reigns in the Men's WarGames match.