Mystery Man Helps Team Vision Win Men's WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series 2025

Bron Breakker pinned CM Punk to win the Men's WarGames match for his team at WWE Survivor Series.

The team of Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre faced off with the team of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Punk, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey, and Jimmy Uso inside the double steel cage structure.

Punk entered first for his team, meeting with Breakker to get the first stage of the match underway. Per the advantage secured on Monday, McIntyre made his entrance next to join Breakker and make it a two-on-one contest. Rhodes would emerge next, Punk got busted open, and Breakker came down hard on his neck so officials checked on him while Paul made the next entrance.

Rhodes and Punk were forced to endure the numbers game before Jimmy made his entrance, though he was also floored by the time Reed made his entrance and delivered Tsunamis to all three in the rings. Jey emerged next to make the save, rallying alongside his teammates to regain control and re-run his entrance them, "YEET"-ing with the crowd atop the cage as Lesnar made his entrance to cut things off.

Lesnar delivered F5s to Jimmy, then Punk, then Rhodes, and then Jey, dominating over his opponents until Reigns made his entrance. Lesnar left the cage, and despite the stipulation that exiting the cage means forfeit, commentary explained that there was a momentary rule change on account of it being Lesnar. He met Reigns on the outside, hitting an F5 to send him through the announcer's desk before dispensing him in the cage to get the latter stage of the match underway.