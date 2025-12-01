Details On Mystery Attacker Angle At WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025

As the Men's WarGames match wrapped up at Survivor Series this past Saturday, the big talking points were the tension between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns following the match, and the appearance of a mysterious man in black. The latter appeared towards the end of the match, scaling the cage before taking Punk out with a Seth Rollins style curb stomp, allowing Bron Breakker to hit Punk with a spear that gave the victory to Breakker, Vision stablemates Bronson Reed and Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre.

On Sunday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed Bryan Alvarez' suspicions that the spot was done to make fans believe the attacker was Rollins, despite The Vision kicking him out of the group in October. With Rollins out several more months with injury, however, the actual culprit was someone far different, with Meltzer echoing several other reports revealing his identity.

"It was Austin Theory," Meltzer said.

Theory, who has been absent from WWE programming since the summer, has been tied to The Vision via several reports over the last month, and was even at one point expected to be in WarGames. Meltzer offered up some details as to why WWE waited till now to bring him back, as well as why WWE decided to end the match with Theory's attack, something Alvarez believed to be "anti-climactic."

"The deal is, number one, they want to establish the guy, when he's unmasked," Meltzer said. "I'm sure he's going to end up in the Vision, because that was the plan...that was always the plan. And they don't...it's Austin Theory. They need to introduce him. He was originally going to be in the match. But they need to introduce him and have him do something really significant, or else it's...it's Austin Theory. What's he doing in the main event group? So that was the key to make you think there's like...they have to bring him in with shine, and that's what that was all about."

