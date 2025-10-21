Backstage Update On Rumors Of Renewed WWE Creative Push For Austin Theory

After a quiet summer, Austin Theory seemed set to emerge in a big way this fall. Recent reports had Theory joining former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman as the newest member of The Vision, with Theory's debut set to occur prior to Survivor Series: WarGames. But those plans have had doubts cast on them after last week, when Rollins was kicked out of The Vision and revealed to be out long-term with a shoulder injury.

For the moment, however, things still look good for Theory, though perhaps not as good as before. Taking to X this morning, Wrestlevotes reported that many voices within WWE were continuing to push for Theory to be involved with the promotion's ongoing creative plan. It was also confirmed that discussions involving Theory joining The Vision had occurred, and that, regardless if he joined the group or not, Theory had plenty of "internal support" regarding a return in "a significant manner." While this outlook still appears largely optimistic, and suggests Theory's return is imminent, it must be noted that the idea of Theory joining The Vision appears to be far less definitive than it was in previous reports.

Theory has been absent from WWE since July 12, when he was defeated by El Grande Americano in an episode of "WWE Main Event." A week later, Theory's long-time partner Grayson Waller announced that Theory was injured and that their tag team had officially broken up. Though there was some speculation about Theory's WWE future after he was removed from the internal roster, it was later confirmed that Theory was still with WWE, and had been moved to the injured section of the internal roster.