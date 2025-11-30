Identity Of Masked Man Who Stomped CM Punk At WWE Survivor Series Reportedly Revealed

There was an all-out battle inside the 2025 Men's WarGames, but it was an outside figure that proved to be the real game changer. The figure, dressed in a black hoodie mask, scaled the WarGames cage, and upon entry, confronted current WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk with a superkick and a curb stomp. Though the latter move is the long-time finisher of Seth Rollins, a new report indicates that the assailant behind it is not "The Visionary," but rather another star from "WWE Raw."

According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE have identified the man under the mask as former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Fans last saw Theory at the July 14 taping of "WWE Main Event" (aired July 19) in which he lost to El Grande Americano. One week later, Theory's tag partner Grayson Waller confirmed that they had quietly separated as a team due to an undisclosed injury sustained by Theory. WWE then moved Theory to the injured section of its internal roster, which at the time also included the likes of Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov.

Theory's name resurfaced in October when reports suggested that he was listed as a possibility for the 2025 Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, specifically as an ally to The Vision (Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed) and Brock Lesnar. Due to a shoulder injury suffered at WWE Crown Jewel, Rollins was placed on the sidelines and cast out of The Vision in storyline shortly after. Still, many voices within WWE officials reportedly continued to push for Theory to return to television in a significant manner.

Following the masked man's surprise involvement in WarGames, Breakker speared Punk and pinned him, securing the win for himself, Reed, Lesnar, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre. Afterward, the quintet stood tall in celebration with Paul Heyman, while tensions between Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns reemerged inside the ring.