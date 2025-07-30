Backstage Report On Internal Reactions To WWE Unreal

After months of anticipation, "WWE Unreal" was finally released on Netflix this week, offering fans a peak behind the scenes of WWE's creative process. While it's too soon for ratings data, the response from critics so far has been mixed, with some praising the show for giving fans never before seen access, while others have criticized it for being a sanitized version of WWE's backstage operation. Then there's the question of what the fans, wrestlers, and people working at WWE will think of the show and its concept.

Fightful Select reports that many within WWE naturally had strong opinions. One wrestler, who is said to have appeared on the documentary, stated they were unaware they were being filmed for the show, as WWE frequently is filming material backstage. Other talents noted there was no concern about toning down language or watching what they say, with one wrestler even joking the show revealed how much certain swears were used backstage.

As for "Unreal's" authenticity, it was confirmed that some scenes were staged, notably a moment from the Royal Rumble where the women's locker room "was asked to empty out" in order to celebrate Charlotte Flair' win. It's also believed that Triple H revealing to IShowSpeed that he was in the Royal Rumble was also planned out ahead of time, and not a surprise. Some wrestlers even questioned if the notorious Charlotte/Tiffany Stratton promo from a March "SmackDown" episode had been planned for "Unreal," though that wasn't confirmed.

Despite that, one WWE producer, who was initially concerned about the show's authenticity, noting how pleased he was with the finished product. While some talents were interested to see how the show was edited, they too were pleased, and wrestlers who normally don't watch their work back were expected to check out the show. WWE themselves appear to be happy, particularly regarding the interest the show has generated.