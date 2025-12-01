Backstage Report On Title Matches Planned For WWE WrestleMania 42

After CM Punk captured the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, fans quickly began to speculate that his WrestleMania 42 opponent would be Roman Reigns, who has been viewed as one of the favorites to win the 2026 Royal Rumble. As for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship, plans remained uncertain with multiple names being in the mix, though Randy Orton was at the top of the list of rumored stars to face "The American Nightmare."

That said, after the ending to Survivor Series, where Bron Breakker pinned Punk to win the Men's WarGames match, and Reigns was shown being angered with Rhodes, Dave Meltzer shared the current plans for both world title bouts at WrestleMania during the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"When we come out of this match, the idea was we're supposed to know WrestleMania, which is Cody and Roman, and Punk and Bron Breakker are the championship matches ... that's the plan as of today," he explained. "He [Breakker] pinned CM Punk, the world champion, so he deserves a championship match. Just basic old school booking. That's what it was there for. Did you see Cody and Roman at the end? I mean, it was very clear."

Meltzer continued to explain that he initially thought Breakker would challenge Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, and WWE would stick to Reigns going for Punk's World Heavyweight Championship, but believes all signs point towards a trilogy match between Rhodes and the "OTC."

