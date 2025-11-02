CM Punk Reclaims World Heavyweight Championship At WWE SNME With Win Over Jey Uso

CM Punk overcame Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event to capture the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The back-and-forth action shifted into the next gear as Uso speared Punk through the ringisde barricade. Uso went for the Uso Splash in the ring, Punk got his knees up on the landing and followed up with the GTS, but only getting the near-fall. Punk then went for a piledriver, but Uso reversed the move into a GTS and went for a spear, only to instead get caught by Punk in a spear.

Punk fought to hit a second GTS, with Uso bouncing from the ropes and back onto Punk's shoulders for a second go; Punk collapsed and Uso caught him in the rear choke, but Punk reversed the submission into the Anaconda Vice until Uso could find the rope break.

Punk hit a fourth and fifth GTS after kicking Uso's head on an attempted spear, covering him for the winning pinfall and the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk is now champion for the second time since returning to the company in 2023, having held the title for just moments after defeating Gunther at SummerSlam. In total, Punk is now a eight-time WWE World Champion.