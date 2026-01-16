Backstage Report On Decision To Put WWE Championship On Drew McIntyre

As of early December, WWE's creative plans reportedly called for Cody Rhodes to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Due to Drew McIntyre winning the title on "WWE SmackDown" on January 9, however, it seemed apparent that it would now be going in another direction instead.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, alterations for WrestleMania 42 plans as well as the title were made within the 48 hours preceding last Friday's "SmackDown" in Berlin, Germany. The motivation for the Undisputed WWE Championship specifically shifting into McIntyre's hands reportedly stems from WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque's desire to prevent fans from feeling fatigued by the third Rhodes-Reigns grand stage program in four years. Additionally, both Rhodes and McIntyre were said to be advocating for "The Scottish Warrior" to dethrone Rhodes for a long time.

On Rhodes' end, WON indicates that he felt the title change would provide more value for his story and a fresher slate for the fans heading into WrestleMania season. McIntyre reportedly backed the move with great fervor, citing that it would be beneficial for all the parties involved.

McIntyre unsuccessfully challenged Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza, then on "SmackDown" in October. In this latest meeting, McIntyre requested Three Stages of Hell, which brought on a regular match, Falls Count Anywhere, and Steel Cage Match. The ending saw a returning Jacob Fatu attack both men, resulting in McIntyre escaping the cage while Fatu and Rhodes traded blows inside it. Whether or not this was a set-up for a potential three-way between McIntyre, Rhodes, and Fatu for the title has yet to be seen.