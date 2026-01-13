Backstage Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 Creative Plans Following SmackDown Title Change

After Drew McIntyre shockingly defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," wrestling fans and pundits started to question the plans for the main event of WrestleMania 42 with "The American Nightmare" no longer holding the title. Originally, it was reported that Rhodes was to defend the championship against Roman Reigns for the third time at WrestleMania, but according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," that match has since been axed after plans for the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" were seemingly altered a week ago.

"Well this whole WrestleMania changed on Wednesday of last week, which was when they made the decision to go with the McIntyre title win," he explained. "I don't know what the new matches are, although they may be doing a three-way with McIntyre, Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes, that may not necessarily be at Mania ... I was told that's kind of a possibility. The Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns thing is probably not happening but whatever it is, the Mania plans were changed on Wednesday when they made the decision to change the championship."

Despite Meltzer claiming on Monday that Reigns was set to return this week, he has since retracted that statement after the "OTC" wasn't advertised on "WWE Raw" last night.

"I don't think he's returning this week, I mean he could be, but if he was going to be returning why would you not advertise? I don't know, maybe there's some angle that they're going to do, but whatever angle they we're going to do probably's changed anyway."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.