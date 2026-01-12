Backstage Report On Roman Reigns' WWE Return, WrestleMania 42 Involvement

There's a lot of moving parts with WWE at the moment, especially after last Friday, when Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Many have been wondering how that will affect plans for WrestleMania, especially since Rhodes was seemingly set to face off against old rival Roman Reigns. Reigns himself hasn't been around TV recently, but on the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that would be changing in short order, based on a mistake in a TV Guide advertisement sent by WWE.

"Roman Reigns is going to be – he should be back pretty soon," Meltzer said. "I saw – what I think happened, whoever's in charge for WWE for sending that, sent the 'Raw' one instead of the 'SmackDown' one, because it said how Maxxine Dupri tries to recover from her loss to Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns returns. So I don't know if that's this Monday's show or next Monday's show, but I thought that was pretty interesting."

As for the WrestleMania plans, Meltzer speculated that Reigns and Rhodes would likely still be happening. Whether or not it would involve the Undisputed WWE Championship or whether WWE would decide to continue with McIntyre as champion, however, is something Meltzer didn't have a great read on.

"At some point, I mean Roman Reigns is going to have to be in the mix for a big match at WrestleMania, probably with Cody," Meltzer said. "I don't think...I mean, I'll find out, but I don't think they're going to change Roman Reigns and Cody. It could be a nontitle match, or they could...I mean, they could do Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. It's possible. But after all this, would Cody then be kind of like out? Or I suppose they could put Cody with Brock Lesnar, just to do it...to have a match. It remains to be seen how they're going to do it, if this is just a detour [with McIntyre]."

