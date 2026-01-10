Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Title, Jacob Fatu Interferes In 3 Stages Of Hell On SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is the new Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell Match on "WWE SmackDown" in Berlin, Germany on Friday, and he had some help from a returning Jacob Fatu. "The Samoan Werewolf" interfered in the final stage of the match, inside a steel cage, to take out McIntyre, but when Rhodes got in Fatu's way, they started to brawl, and McIntyre was able to escape the cage for the victory.

The bout started out as a standard match and the men wasted no time taking the fight to one another, including outside of the ring. McIntyre distracted the referee by pulling off the turnbuckle cover. While the official's back was turned, he hit Rhodes with a low blow, followed by a Claymore, to score the first fall.

The match then moved into a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation, and McIntyre got to work quickly and set up a table outside of the ring. He slammed Rhodes through it, but the champion was somehow able to kick out. Rhodes threw McIntyre over the barricade and the pair fought through the crowd and into the backstage area before Rhodes pulled his opponent back into the arena.

Rhodes set up a table, then climbed up into the seats and jumped off the railing, sending McIntyre through the table with a splash. He got McIntyre back to the ring area, cleared off the commentary desk, and hit a Cross Rhodes to McIntyre on the desk, sending them both through it, tying the match at one each with the second fall.