WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/17 - Women's Tag Title Match, Jacob Fatu Vs. Drew McIntyre?

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on October 17, 2025, coming to you from the Sap Center in San Jose, California!

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to kick things off tonight, days after losing the Crown Jewel title to Seth Rollins. How will the "American Nightmare" handle taking a loss in a questionable fashion?

After weeks of back and forth, Jacob Fatu is scheduled to finally meet Drew McIntyre in the ring for a one-on-one match. However, there have been reports that Fatu is dealing with a non-wrestling injury that will keep him out of action throughout the rest of the year.

Last week, Zaria and WWE Speed and NXT Women's North American Champion, Sol Ruca requested a match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The champions agreed and will put their titles on the line tonight.