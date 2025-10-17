Jacob Fatu Vs. Drew McIntyre Seemingly On For WWE SmackDown Despite Injury Report

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu is fit and will wrestle former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, despite recent rumors about the former being injured.

A recent report had claimed that Fatu could miss the rest of 2025 due to a non-wrestling injury, which seemed to put a halt to his feud with McIntyre on "WWE SmackDown." However, Fatu is cleared to wrestle as the blue brand's GM, Nick Aldis, announced that the match between Fatu and McIntyre will go ahead as scheduled.

"Northern Cali's own Jacob Fatu one-on-one against 'The Scottish Psychopath,' Drew McIntyre. These two have been at each other's throats. If you saw SmackDown last week, you saw me trying my best to keep the peace between those two, and it's clear that they want at each other and I said, 'Let's do it,'" said Aldis.

McIntyre, on social media, warned Fatu, stating that their feud did not need to happen, and he even called him a hypocrite for his actions. He said that he hates Fatu's family, and warned him that their clash is going to be a war, while also promising that he will put a stop to the Fatu "hype train" however he can.

"The latest brick wall put in front of me is Jacob Fatu. One of the baddest guys on the roster. And this match is going to happen tomorrow, and I have to win," said McIntyre. "It didn't have to happen, though. Jacob, you stepped up in my business a few weeks ago when I had nothing to do with you. You aren't different than anyone else in a lot of ways."

This week's "SmackDown" will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and will feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who will talk about his loss to Seth Rollins. Aldis also announced that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, will defend their titles against Zaria and Sol Ruca.