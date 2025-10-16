WWE's Jacob Fatu Reportedly Out Of Action For 'Very Extended Period' Due To Injury

It's starting to look like WWE should start preparing for life without Seth Rollins, and now another big name is expected to be out long-term due to injury. BodySlam is reporting that Jacob Fatu has suffered an injury and will possibly be out of action well into 2026.

Fatu is said to be dealing with a non-wrestling-related injury, and although the severity of the situation is currently unknown, it seems to be serious enough to keep him on the shelf for 'a very extended period,' per the report. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for "The Samoan Werewolf," who was involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre on "WWE SmackDown" and a potential challenger to Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship in the near future. Since losing the United States Title to Solo Sikoa this past June, it was expected that Fatu would enter the world title picture for the remainder of the year, but any plans regarding his pursuit of the championship will be put on pause for now.

Last year, Fatu suffered two minor injuries while he was still part of Sikoa's Bloodline. He initially hurt his foot following SummerSlam, but luckily the injury only kept him off "WWE SmackDown" for a short period of time. Just a few months later, Fatu got hurt at Survivor Series: WarGames, but was able to return to in-ring competition immediately. So far, it's uncertain whether Fatu's most recent injury is related to any of his previous setbacks.

At this time, there has been no further indication on McIntyre's future plans if Fatu is sidelined for the rest of the year. Additionally, there's been no word on the specific date that Fatu was supposed to fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Wrestling Inc. staff wishes Fatu a speedy recovery.