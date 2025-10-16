Backstage Update On WWE Champ Seth Rollins' Injury Status

It has not been the best of weeks for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, despite the fact that he finally defeated Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel to win the Crown Jewel Championship. Since then though, Rollins has been betrayed by his Vision stablemates, and has been seen walking around in a sling on his arm. Many have concluded that Rollins was injured during a coast-to-coast headbutt spot during his match with Rhodes, and that the Vision betrayal was to write him off, although some are skeptical given WWE and Rollins faked everyone out with an injury angle earlier this year.

On Thursday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," however, Dave Meltzer made it very clear that this Rollins injury was quite real. And the prognosis isn't good, as it appears Rollins will have to miss an extended period of time, including maybe past WrestleMania. At the moment, however, Meltzer is unclear of what it means for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Well, it looks like he's going to need surgery on the shoulder," Meltzer said. "And that's pretty much it. The story that I got was that he was going to have surgery as soon as possible. That was a couple of days ago. And everything else...I haven't heard anything as far as what they're going to do. I presume it will be...it could be on tomorrow's show, but probably on Monday's show that they'll make the announcement as far as what they're going to do about the world title, what they're going to do about 'Saturday Night's Main Event,' because they've got to get the 'Saturday Night's Main Event' thing going."

