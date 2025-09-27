Jacob Fatu Returns On WWE SmackDown, Lays Out Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre might have been looking to complain about his Wrestlepalooza experience on "WWE SmackDown," but instead of finding a safe space, he found Jacob Fatu. A feud between "The Scottish Warrior" and "The Samoan Werewolf" seems imminent as Fatu returned to the blue brand to silence the winging Scot, with their interaction ultimately exploding into blows Friday evening.

McIntyre, with a medical boot around his foot, took to the microphone in order to accuse WWE referees of corruption during his Wrestlepalooza match with Undisputed WWE Championship Cody Rhodes. While he pardoned Wrestlepalooza referee Ryan Tran, he accused Rhodes of bribing WWE officials to call the match in his favor. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis appeared at ringside to denounce the allegations, but McIntyre was less than impressed with his response.

Before McIntyre could continue his tirade, Fatu appeared to snatch the microphone from McIntyre's hands. Fatu rebuked McIntyre's habitual complaining, and told him to "stop b****ing."

"You come out here every week," Fatu ranted. "You cry, you complain. You blamin' everybody else for your wrongdoing! Matter of fact, [why] don't you just sit your peg leg a** down?"

McIntyre grabbed the microphone right back from Fatu, and reminded the meteorically-rising newcomer that he was Drew McIntyre. Fatu seized the microphone back, but after he delivered his iconic "no brakes" catchphrase, McIntyre silenced Fatu with a Glasgow Kiss. Fatu Superkicked the Scot in response before taking off McIntyre's boot and beating him with it.

It seems that Fatu has returned WWE programming to feud against McIntyre heading into Perth's Crown Jewel premium live event. Before Friday, Fatu was last seen on the August 29 episode of "SmackDown," where he and Jimmy Uso neutralized Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga to even the odds between challenger Sami Zayn and then-champion Solo Sikoa.