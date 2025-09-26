WWE SmackDown Results 9/26 - WWE Women's Title Triple Threat, Sami Zayn Issues US Title Open Challenge

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 26, 2025, coming to you live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida!

Tiffany Stratton will be putting her WWE Women's Championship on the line as she defends against two of her longtime rivals Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match. Stratton dethroned Jax to become Women's Champion on the January 3 episode of "SmackDown" when she cashed in her Women's Money In The Bank briefcase and has retained against her in a series of matches including the February 14, May 16, and June 27 episodes of "SmackDown" with the last of which happening in a Last Woman Standing Match. Meanwhile. Cargill unsuccessfully challenged Stratton for her title at Night One of WWE SummerSlam on August 2 and challenged her once again on the September 12 episode of "SmackDown" in a match that ultimately ended in a double count out.

Sami Zayn will be defending his United States Championship as he issues another United States Championship Open Challenge tonight. As of writing, Zayn has successfully retained against Rey Fenix and Carmelo Hayes on the September 12 episode of "SmackDown" and last Friday's edition of the show respectively as well as defended in a match against John Cena on the September 5 episode of the show in a match that ended in a no contest when Brock Lesnar interfered.

B-Fab will be competing in her first match on "SmackDown" since taking part in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Triple Threat Match on the July 4 edition of the show as she joins forces with her ally Michin to square off with reigning Women's United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James. The four women have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with Michin scoring a quick win over James on the August 29 edition of "SmackDown" only to unsuccessfully challenge Giulia for her title the following Friday on September 5.

Additionally, reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight's show as he prepares to defend the Men's Crown Jewel Championship against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel on October 11.