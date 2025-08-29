Spoiler: WWE Singles Title Changes Hands On Pre-Taped Episode Of SmackDown From Lyon

As it emanated from Lyon-Decines, France, this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" is already in the books for international fans. Also in the books is a brand new WWE United States Champion.

The main event of "SmackDown" pitted reigning United States Champion Solo Sikoa against Sami Zayn, the former of whom headed into his title defense with JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga backing him at ringside. At one point, Sikoa distracted the referee, allowing Mateo and Loa to beatdown Zayn on the outside. Upon being rolled back into the ring, Zayn was greeted with a side slam from Sikoa, while Jimmy Uso attempted to neutralize Loa and Mateo. When he couldn't, Jacob Fatu entered the scene, sent Talla crashing into the steel ring post, and superkicked Mateo. Uso followed suit with a kick to Loa. From there, the onlookers began bawling through the crowd, leaving Zayn and Sikoa to finally fight one-on-one in the squared circle.

The removal of the MFTs proved to be pivotal for Zayn, so much so that he was able to weaken Sikoa with a sunset flip powerbomb, then finish him off with a pair of Helluva Kicks for his first-ever United States Championship win. Shortly after, Zayn closed "SmackDown" with his new title raised high above his head and the voices of the French crowd serenading him.

Sikoa previously claimed the United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions thanks to the help of Mateo, Loa, and Talla. His reign officially ends at 62 days.

WWE fans in the United States can see Zayn's title win and the rest of "SmackDown" as it airs in its usual timeslot on the USA Network later tonight.