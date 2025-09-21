Cody Rhodes Overcomes Drew McIntyre To Retain Undisputed WWE Title At Wrestlepalooza

After a show-opening veteran beat-down, the crowning of a new WWE Women's World Champion, and two tag team brawls, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes had a high bar to clear. "The American Nightmare" set out to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against "The Scottish Psychopath" in the main event of Wrestlepalooza, and by the time the curtain fell on WWE's ESPN debut, Rhodes walked out of Indianapolis, gold still around his waist.

A tense feud exploded from the opening bell after Rhodes smacked McIntyre to make first contact. McIntyre responded by squashing Rhodes in the corner before rocking him with a back elbow to gain dominance early in the match. Several trips to the outside saw McIntyre put Rhodes into the ringpost, over one of the announce desks, and into the steel steps, but Rhodes, ever the resilient champion, continued to kick out at every time. Rhodes continued to fight through a successful middle-rope White Noise blow and Figure Four Leg Lock from McIntyre.

McIntyre would have been the Undisputed WWE Champion after a flash-pin on Rhodes, but the referee was not present, having ducked out of the ring to dodge a bump just moments before. McIntyre, irate, took Rhodes to the outside, where he attempted to put Rhodes' head through the announce table. Rhodes dodged, and McIntyre's leg suffered when the challenger connected with wood. McIntyre's leg failed when he attempted to land a Claymore, and his stumble ultimately opened the door for Rhodes to land a Cody Cutter and Crossroads combo for the win.

While he has had a slow start to his current reign due to the upcoming "Street Fighter" film, Rhodes is now reportedly finished with filming, and can address the laundry list of opponents that are vying for a world title opportunity on "WWE SmackDown."